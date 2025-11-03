India's tech capital Bengaluru struggles to beat traffic woes

BENGALURU, India: Software engineer Shikher Chhawchharia travels just 15km to work, but the journey takes him more than an hour – time he feels could be better spent innovating than sitting in traffic.

“My company reimburses my cab fare. I always take a cab and kind of get some of my work done in the cab,” said Chhawchharia, who now works from home two days a week.

“But that’s not feasible for everyone and I wouldn’t have been able to get about an hour's worth of work during my commute.”

It is a familiar struggle for Bengaluru’s one million tech professionals powering Asia-Pacific’s largest technology hub.

Commuters say that while the city may be India’s tech capital, it feels more like the world’s traffic capital during rush hour.

A 2023 study estimated the economic cost of the congestion at nearly US$2 billion a year.