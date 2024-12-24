Indonesia developing new early warning system using GPS to detect tsunamis
CNA looks at the critical role of such a disaster warning system, which could be implemented in the next five years.
SIMEULUE, Indonesia: Indonesia is working on an offshore tsunami early warning system using GPS to monitor sea level changes.
According to the Southeast Asian country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), this new dynamic system could be implemented in the next five years.
This comes as Indonesia marks 20 years since it suffered one of the worst natural disasters recorded in history.
A powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean on Dec 26, 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed around 230,000 people across more than a dozen countries.
Since then, there have been improvements in early warning systems and greater awareness of disaster mitigation, said observers.
LOCAL WISDOM
In Simeulue, one of many islands in Indonesia's Aceh province, fewer than 10 people were killed in the Boxing Day tsunami.
Locals told CNA that wisdom passed down from generations has helped minimise the death toll on the island. This comes after Simeulue experienced a major earthquake and tsunami in 1907, which killed hundreds of its inhabitants.
Simeulue native Karina Purwanti was 15 years old when the 2004 tsunami ravaged her village.
“When the water receded, we wanted to see because there were plenty of fish in front of the house which was next to the sea. Then my grandma warned us not to go there,” said the teacher at Sinabung Senior High School 1.
“Usually, there will be ‘smong’ (tsunami in the Devayan language), and there will be big waves. We were then led up the mountain behind the house. When we climbed up, we saw the water level rise three times,” she recounted.
Simeulue cultural activist Mohammad Riswan Roesli said local wisdom on tsunamis has been effective in saving lives.
Riswan, who passes down this tradition to the younger generation through poetry and songs, believes a more concerted effort is needed to ensure local knowledge is not forgotten.
“The government must create a policy so that such local wisdom becomes a formal local content in schools,” he added.
Media and governance professor Rajib Shaw of Keio University stressed the importance of sharing local wisdom to prepare for disasters.
“Some of these indigenous knowledge are documented, but some of these are not documented (and) are orally transmitted,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Tuesday (Dec 24).
“I think documenting the local indigenous knowledge and linking it with the local education system is extremely important.”
EARLY WARNING SYSTEM
While few people died in Simeulue during the 2004 tsunami, other parts of Aceh were not so fortunate.
More than 130,000 in the province were killed, partly due to a lack of awareness of disaster mitigation.
The Boxing Day tsunami has since led to the development of an early warning system to anticipate future disasters.
It comprises a tsunameter - which detects tsunamis - that is anchored to the bottom of the seafloor, along with a surface buoy.
If a big wave passes over the tsunameter, it will measure a higher pressure indicating an increase in water level.
The system then transmits an alert to the buoy, which passes the information to a satellite and on to the relevant authorities.
If a tsunami is coming, alerts can then be sent out to the public, prompting an evacuation.
The BNPB said there are plans to improve the offshore tsunami early warning system.
Abdul Muhari, head of the agency’s Data, Information and Disaster Communication Centre, said it is assessing how to utilise “dynamic equipment”, such as how to tap the GPS systems on large vessels.
PREPARATION DRILLS
Meanwhile, schools are conducting drills to better prepare for a disaster.
These exercises teach students what to do in real-life situations, said Rima Afriani, principal of Banda Aceh Junior High School 1.
“With the awareness and the knowledge, at least they can save themselves.”
At the regional level, Southeast Asian countries cooperate and share knowledge through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
The Jakarta-based centre said the region is now better prepared to handle a major disaster, with greater collaboration between various countries.
AHA Centre executive director Lee Yam Ming said: “Although we are one of the most disaster prone regions in the whole world, in terms of capacity, in terms of resource mobilisation capability and contingency plan to respond to disasters, we are considered quite well developed.”