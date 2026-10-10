Indian police detain Cockroach Janta Party founder ahead of youth protest

NEW DELHI: Police in the Indian capital Delhi detained the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday (Oct 10), ahead of a protest called by the youth movement demanding the resignation of the country’s chief election commissioner, the party said.

Local TV channels reported earlier that police officers met Dipke at the Delhi airport after he arrived from the financial capital Mumbai and asked him to call off the protest as authorities had banned it.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from their flight upon landing, the movement said in a statement.

Separately, CJP's legal team head Ratna Singh claimed in a video statement that she and three other lawyers were being detained, alleging that more than 25 police officers had surrounded their car without explaining why they were being held.

YouTuber and Indian influencer Dhruv Rathee, who had returned from Germany to take part in the youth protests, was detained at his residence in Gurugram on Saturday morning, The Times of India reported.

A police officer told the local media outlet that Rathee was taken into custody after refusing to heed warnings against attending the demonstration.