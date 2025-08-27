India's heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain set off a landslide on a famed Hindu pilgrimage route in India's northern region of Jammu, killing at least 30 people, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday (Aug 27), while floods prompted official warnings for people to stay indoors at night.

Weather officials forecast more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds for the mountainous region of Ladakh, while heavy rain is set to lash the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities were battling to restore telecom services as communication was "almost nonexistent", said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of the territory.

Tuesday's landslide near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the pilgrims' route killed at least 30 people, said ANI, in which Reuters holds a minor stake.