India’s student protests exposed deeper anxieties over education and jobs as AI reshapes work

BENGALURU: For Delhi University student Shivam Kushwaha, 20, the two occasions he skipped class this year reflected the same concern: whether India’s education system was keeping pace with the future its students were preparing for.

The first was in February, when he attended the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi to learn about prompt engineering and working with artificial intelligence (AI) - skills he believed would be essential before they made it into his university syllabus.

Five months later, he was out of class again, this time joining thousands of students protesting a paper leak involving the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - India’s largest medical entrance exam.

“When the system is not enough, students have to take greater responsibility for their own futures - whether that means going outside the classroom to learn or going out to demand change,” he told CNA.



The protest culminated in India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on Jul 25. Two days later, India’s Parliament introduced a bill proposing stricter penalties, fast‑track courts and a special task force to tackle paper leaks.



But while lawmakers have focused on tightening the examination system, students, educators and recruitment firms told CNA that paper leaks are only one symptom of a much larger problem.

“The paper leaks were just the catalyst,” said Rohit Azad, a professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University.