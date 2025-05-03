Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Power in Indonesian tourist haven Bali fully restored after hours-long blackout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Power in Indonesian tourist haven Bali fully restored after hours-long blackout

Power in Indonesian tourist haven Bali fully restored after hours-long blackout
Bali is Indonesia's main tourist hotspot. (Photo: CNA/Wisnu Agung Prasetyo)
03 May 2025 10:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
JAKARTA: Power on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has been fully restored as of early Saturday (May 3) morning, a state utility said in a statement, after an hours-long blackout that started on Friday.

Darmawan Prasodjo, president director of state electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), said early indications were that a disruption in subsea cables was the cause of outage.

The subsea cables connect the electricity system in Bali with Java island.

The power outage hit a number of regions in Bali on Friday from 4pm, said PLN. 

The island's airport was also impacted but inbound and outbound flights continued using backup generators, although several departures were delayed. 

Bali is Indonesia's main tourist hotspot, with 6.3 million foreign visitors last year, according to the island's statistics bureau.  

Related:

Source: Reuters/kl

Related Topics

indonesia Bali
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement