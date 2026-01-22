Indonesia accepts Trump’s invitation to join ‘Board of Peace’ as experts warn of risks, potential domestic fallout

JAKARTA: Indonesia has said that it will accept an invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace, a move seen as a diplomatic opportunity for the country but one that has also sparked concerns among experts over foreign policy risks and potential domestic fallout.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday (Jan 22), Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was conveyed through a joint declaration by the foreign ministers of several Muslim-majority countries, namely Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"The ministers announce their countries’ shared decision to join the Board of Peace. Each country will sign the joining documents according to its respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures," the ministry said, without giving details why its decision was made through a joint declaration.

It added that the foreign ministers of the respective countries had expressed support for peace efforts led by Trump and reaffirmed their commitment to end the conflict in Gaza.

"The Ministers reiterate their countries’ support for the peace efforts led by President Trump ... aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region," Indonesia’s foreign ministry said.