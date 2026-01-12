Commentary: Myanmar’s flawed election is also a test of ASEAN credibility

SINGAPORE: Amid a civil war it triggered with a coup nearly five years ago, Myanmar’s military junta is overseeing a carefully phased and heavily restricted election that few – if any – are treating as legitimate.

Official results of the first phase showed the pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) winning most of the 102 lower house seats. Another 100 townships went to the polls in the second phase on Sunday (Jan 11), with 63 more scheduled to do so on Jan 25. In total, the election effectively covers only 80 per cent of the country.

What stands out is the glaring absence of any real opposition to the military (or Tatmadaw).

The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi forced to disband in 2023, after sweeping the last election in 2020) only to be overthrown by the Tatmadaw in February 2021.Other anti-junta parties have also refused to participate this time, so the election features only State Administration Council-endorsed parties, including the junta’s main proxy USDP.

The SAC also passed an election law that threatens severe punishment for anyone caught criticising or disrupting the election. In December, the junta said it was seeking to prosecute more than 200 people under the new law.