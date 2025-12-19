Commentary: Philippines is in for a perilous year as ASEAN chair

SINGAPORE: On Jan 1, the Philippines takes over the Association of Southeast Nations’ annually rotating chairmanship for 2026 and inherits a menu of problems at a perilous time for the international order – and for ASEAN itself.

But hard issues cloud prospects for real solutions, and there is a risk that much of the action taken will be performative.

The problems include Myanmar’s civil war and an upcoming election there that almost nobody believes will be either free or fair; a conflict between Thailand and Cambodia which may or may not be complicated by an upcoming election in Thailand; and, looming over all of it, the challenge of managing relations with China.

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is himself somewhat hampered as he faces volatility at home amid corruption allegations against him.