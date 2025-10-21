Philippines eyes progress on South China Sea code of conduct as ASEAN Chair in 2026: Foreign secretary

SINGAPORE: The Philippines hopes to advance a long-delayed code of conduct for the South China Sea when it assumes the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, said Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro.

Since the 1990s, the regional bloc has been trying to negotiate a framework to manage disputes in one of the world’s most contested waterways with China. But talks have repeatedly stalled due to various reasons.

In 2023, ASEAN and China agreed on guidelines to accelerate negotiations, with a goal of completing the code within three years.

“That will be 2026, the year of our chairmanship,” Ms Lazaro said. “We still have time. We intend to continue with the joint working group meetings (and) to look at the possibility of having this code of conduct.”