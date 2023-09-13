Commentary: Time for ASEAN to walk its talk of regional leadership

SINGAPORE: At the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta on Sep 5, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke impassionedly about ASEAN’s need for “unity of purpose and action” in dealing with challenges both external and internal.

Acknowledging the different - even divergent - interests and positions among ASEAN member states on pressing geopolitical concerns, Mr Lee urged his fellow leaders to collectively “work towards common landing points”, a process likely to require “some give and take” between and among themselves.

Mr Lee’s plea comes at a critical juncture amid ASEAN’s ongoing Myanmar imbroglio, heightened tensions in the region and a fast-entrenching Indo-Pacific infrastructure that, if left unattended, could sideline ASEAN in regional affairs.

It also signals concern over ASEAN’s fortunes as the bloc transitions from the strong leadership of outgoing chair Indonesia to a potentially weak tenure of incoming chair Laos.

GOOD ISN’T ENOUGH

To seasoned observers of ASEAN, Mr Lee’s plea for institutional unity and proactivity - the key to ensuring ASEAN’s continued relevance in an increasingly fraught Indo-Pacific - is a refrain that has become commonplace, often for the wrong reasons.

While ASEAN’s intramural diplomacy has kept the peace among its member states for more than five decades, that same model of decision-by-consensus and non-interference on which ASEAN has continually relied limits the bloc’s ability, when needed, to positively impact the internal affairs of its member countries.

With the right conditions, ASEAN’s brand of moral suasion works wonderfully - as it did in 2008, when ASEAN ably convinced the junta ruling Myanmar then to open its doors to international aid, following the devastation wrought to the country by Cyclone Nargis.