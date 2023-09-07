Amid global tensions, PM Lee urges ASEAN, major powers to foster strong cooperation under alternative regional initiative

Established in 2005, the EAS comprises 18 participating countries, including the 10 ASEAN member states as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.

It is the only forum in the region that brings together leaders of all the key powers, Mr Lee said. Leaders engage in dialogue and cooperation on broad strategic, political and economic issues of common interest, with the aim of promoting peace, stability and economic prosperity in East Asia.

The EAS is also the first high-level encounter between US and Russian officials since a foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta in July, where US and European officials rounded on Moscow's top diplomat over the Ukraine conflict.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has undermined the multilateral system. It has violated international law and vital principles enshrined in the UN Charter," Mr Lee said at the meeting, attended by Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Still, Mr Lee highlighted the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) as one platform to build on the EAS, calling it "omnidirectional and inclusive".

Introduced in 2019, the AOIP is an affirmation of ASEAN's role in maintaining peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The outlook aims to promote open and inclusive dialogue and cooperation in four priority areas: Maritime, economy, connectivity and sustainable development goals.