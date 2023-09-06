US, China need to 'show leadership' to address global issues, crucial for both to continue dialogue: PM Lee

JAKARTA: The United States and China need to "show leadership" to address a range of global issues, making it crucial for both to continue dialogue, build strategic trust at all levels and strive for greater cooperation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Sep 6).

Speaking during a summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mr Lee added that the region is watching "with great concern" the trajectory of US-China relations.

"ASEAN has a direct interest since tensions could easily stoke existing flashpoints in the region and undermine the peace, prosperity and stability that we have all enjoyed for decades," he said.

Making his maiden appearance in the region since becoming premier in March this year, Mr Li said ASEAN and China share a "relentless pursuit of peace", owing to their "keen understanding about hardships".

"We both have a strong aspiration for development. And we both take real actions to preserve regional stability," he added.

ASEAN's summit with China was the first of several being held by the 10-member bloc on Wednesday with several external partners, including the US.

It is represented by Vice-President Kamala Harris, instead of President Joe Biden who is attending the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in India later this week.

Top of the agenda at the ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week is the US-China rivalry that has come under pressure in recent years, stemming from competition on issues ranging from bilateral trade to navigation in the South China Sea, with tensions impacting global economies and stability.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to China in June seemed to have stopped the already strained ties from going into freefall, but analysts are doubtful whether the rival powers can mend their deep divide.