Jakarta cops to face the music after festival goers, including tourists, claim they were extorted

JAKARTA: Jakarta police have reassigned 34 officers in the latest fallout over allegations of mistreatment of attendees at a dance music festival this month.

The incident has already seen 18 officers detained and a public apology from a minister.

The 18 detained and are set to face ethics hearings next week, and are among the 34 reassigned, according to local news outlet Kompas.

Jakarta police chief Karyoto announced the reassignment in a circular on Thursday (Dec 26). It affects lower- and middle-ranking officers primarily from the anti-narcotics unit, news outlet Jakarta Globe reported.

Although an internal investigation is ongoing into police conduct at the Djakarta Warehouse Project music festival held in Central Jakarta from Dec 13 to 15, the circular did not explicitly make reference to it.

The crackdown against law enforcers follows complaints by netizens that they extorted money at the music festival.

The event was attended by over 10,000 people from over 52 countries, according to concert organiser Ismaya Live. Some 450 police officers were deployed, Jakarta Globe reported.

According to some online accounts, officers had extorted money by forcing attendees to take drug tests and threatening to press criminal charges although their test results came back negative.

An X user @Twt_Rave claimed on Dec 17 that “more than 400 Malaysians” were victims of extortion by Indonesian police and that the amount totalled RM9 million (US$2 million).

But according to investigations by the Indonesian police’s Professional and Security Division (Propam), which oversees enforcement of discipline and law and order of police personnel, a total of 45 Malaysians were victims of alleged extortion at the event.

National Police Internal Affairs Chief Inspector General Abdul Karim also confirmed that 2.5 billion rupiah (US$153,977) has been seized “as evidence” from the police officers accused of intimidating festival attendees.

“We will take stern action if they are proven guilty,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday (Dec 24). The cops involved are from different precincts in Central Jakarta and Jakarta Metropolitan Police, he added.

If found guilty of serious ethical violations, the officers could be dismissed from the police force, Jakarta Globe reported. Abdul Karim also hinted at the possibility of a separate criminal investigation.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana has apologised for the incident, which she described as a setback in the government’s efforts to promote Indonesia as a world-class tourism hub.

“We hope this serves as a critical lesson to ensure such incidents do not occur again, preserving Indonesia’s positive image on the global stage,” Widiyanti said on Monday (Dec 23).

Concert organiser Ismaya Live also apologised on social media on Dec 18 and is cooperating with the authorities on the matter.