Months after floods, Indonesian survivors frustrated by slow response

INDONESIA: Normally, Indonesian mother-of-four Rauzah would cook a feast for her family to break their Ramadan fast. This year, she makes do as best she can in the orange tent where they have been sheltering for almost three months.

They are among 26,000 flood survivors still displaced after a monsoon deluge struck their villages on Sumatra island last year.

In hardest-hit Aceh province, which accounted for most of the more than 1,000 deaths, families have become increasingly frustrated over the authorities' sluggish response.

Many remain crammed in temporary shelters or a cluster of tents, with little expectation of returning to their mud-caked homes any time soon.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Seated on a thin carpet covering the cardboard floor, Rauzah and her four children share an iftar meal of vegetables and prawns. But at least they are dry and safe.

"I still feel traumatised," said the 42-year-old, who goes by one name. "Whenever it rains, I get anxious. I keep thinking about the children, about how I would save them."