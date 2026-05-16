Indonesian president recognises 'problems' with free meal scheme

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged on Saturday (May 16) that the government's programme to provide free meals to combat malnutrition, his signature project, "comes with many problems".

Thousands of people have fallen ill since the much-hyped billion-dollar scheme was launched in January 2025, with critics calling for its suspension over hygiene concerns and accusations of corruption.

"It's true that there are many problems and challenges. Free nutritious meals comes with many problems, we must put things in order," Prabowo said in a speech in East Java posted to his official YouTube channel on Saturday.

The scheme, which is said to have provided meals to more than 61 million people by March, was also among the first to be cut back as Jakarta seeks to counter the economic impact of the Middle East war.

Indonesia cut the programme from six days a week to five in March to save up to 40 trillion rupiah (US$2.3 billion).

Prabowo said that the scheme still has public support despite the list of problems.

"Free nutritious meals are so important for our nation. Everywhere I go, I meet ordinary people, farmers, saying, 'sir, please don’t stop the free nutritious meals programme, this really helps my grandchildren to be able to eat'," he said.