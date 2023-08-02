Indonesia to issue Golden Visa policy in one to two weeks: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Golden Visa policy - which will waive visas for foreign companies or foreigners who make a large investment in the country - will likely be issued in one or two weeks, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Tuesday (Aug 1).

According to Tempo, companies wishing to obtain the Golden Visa must make a real investment of at least US$50 million. Meanwhile, for individuals, the investment value in government bonds is at least US$350,000.

Mr Luhut reportedly said that his ministry had just discussed the policy with President Joko Widodo and a number of ministers.

He said that the Golden Visa policy would later target highly knowledgeable foreigners including researchers from some of the world's leading universities. The visa could also be given to artificial intelligence (AI) developers, he reportedly said.

Mr Luhut announced that Mr Widodo, or Jokowi as he is more commonly known, has prepared a Golden Visa for OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman, according to CNN Indonesia. OpenAI is the company that developed the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.