Indonesia sends off first batch of Haj pilgrims with safety measures in place amid Middle East tensions
Authorities are also preparing for worst-case scenarios, including the possibility of evacuation if conditions deteriorate significantly.
JAKARTA: Indonesia has begun sending off its first Haj pilgrims for 2026, pressing ahead with the journey to Mecca despite heightened tensions in the Middle East.
The first group of Indonesian pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia earlier this week, with thousands more set to make the trip in the coming weeks.
Authorities say preparations remain on track, with safety measures and contingency plans in place should the regional conflict escalate.
PILGRIMAGE AMID TENSIONS
Jakarta resident Muhammad Yunus Abdurrahman is finally making the pilgrimage after waiting more than a decade. Travelling with his wife, he said they are looking forward to the journey.
“We have prepared well in advance for our Haj departure, so we are ready,” he said. “We have prepared mentally and physically, and made sure we have everything needed for the pilgrimage.”
For many Muslims, the Haj – one of the five pillars of Islam – is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.
Indonesia sends the largest contingent of pilgrims annually, with more than 200,000 expected to perform the Haj.
Over 1.8 million pilgrims worldwide are expected to participate in this year's Haj.
Pilgrims departing Indonesia this year do so with both anticipation and cautious optimism, as conflicts in the Middle East have raised concerns.
Saudi authorities said the Haj will proceed as scheduled, with safety measures in place.
That assurance has helped ease initial fears among pilgrims like Maryam Syarifuddin.
“At first, we were worried and afraid,” she said. “But as the time approaches, those feelings have eased.”
PREPARING FOR THE JOURNEY
At Jakarta’s Pondok Gede Hajj boarding centre, one of 16 embarkation points nationwide, emotional farewells played out as families gathered to see off loved ones on Tuesday (Apr 21).
There, pilgrims undergo final preparations, including health checks to ensure they are fit for the physically demanding journey. They spend a day at the centre before departing for Saudi Arabia.
Officials also verify essential travel documents such as passports, Haj visas and flight tickets.
Each pilgrim receives 750 Saudi riyals (US$200) for their living costs.
While consumer prices in Saudi Arabia have not been significantly affected by the conflict, travel costs are rising with airlines citing higher aviation fuel prices.
But the Indonesian government says pilgrims will be shielded from additional financial burdens.
Indonesian Hajj and Umrah Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf said President Prabowo Subianto has directed that “any cost increases – including fares and tariffs – will not be passed on to Haj pilgrims, underscoring his commitment to supporting them”.
WORST-CASE SCENARIOS
Industry groups warn, however, that a worsening conflict could still have knock-on effects.
“If the war disrupts travel from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia, flights may need to take longer alternative routes,” said Firman Muhammad Nur, chairman of the Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organisers of Indonesia, which represents nearly 800 travel organisers.
“Normally, they pass through the Middle East. But if the conflict spreads, planes may have to fly further south – making journeys longer and increasing costs.”
Authorities say they are also preparing for worst-case scenarios, including the possibility of evacuation if conditions deteriorate significantly.
“So far, Saudi authorities appear fully prepared, with no indication that evacuation is being considered,” said Rizhy Firmansyah, head of arrival and departure affairs at Indonesia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
“But if it becomes necessary, it could be used to protect pilgrims. We hope it will not come to that.”