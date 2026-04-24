Indonesia sends off first batch of Haj pilgrims with safety measures in place amid Middle East tensions

PILGRIMAGE AMID TENSIONS

Jakarta resident Muhammad Yunus Abdurrahman is finally making the pilgrimage after waiting more than a decade. Travelling with his wife, he said they are looking forward to the journey.

“We have prepared well in advance for our Haj departure, so we are ready,” he said. “We have prepared mentally and physically, and made sure we have everything needed for the pilgrimage.”

For many Muslims, the Haj – one of the five pillars of Islam – is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

Indonesia sends the largest contingent of pilgrims annually, with more than 200,000 expected to perform the Haj.

Over 1.8 million pilgrims worldwide are expected to participate in this year's Haj.

Pilgrims departing Indonesia this year do so with both anticipation and cautious optimism, as conflicts in the Middle East have raised concerns.

Saudi authorities said the Haj will proceed as scheduled, with safety measures in place.

That assurance has helped ease initial fears among pilgrims like Maryam Syarifuddin.

“At first, we were worried and afraid,” she said. “But as the time approaches, those feelings have eased.”