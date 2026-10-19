Indonesia considers expanding dry ice trials to tackle haze after 'fairly effective' South Sumatra test

SINGAPORE: Following a successful trial of dry ice, Indonesian authorities are considering expanding its use to more regions affected by forest fires.

New head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Kristomei Sianturi said on Sunday (Oct 18) that the weather modification technology, which has been used twice in the South Sumatra province, has proved to be "fairly effective", local media reported.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has instructed the agency to continue evaluating the technology’s effectiveness in inducing rainfall and supporting firefighting efforts, he added.

"We will continue carrying out these (weather modification) operations as effectively as possible until rain falls and the fires are extinguished," Kristomei told reporters in Palembang, as quoted by Indonesian news outlet Bisnis.

"If this technology is considered effective, does not cost too much and can be applied across Indonesia, then why not?" Antara reported him as saying.

South Sumatra Governor Herman Deru said on Sunday that about 1.6 tonnes of dry ice are being used daily, with visibility in Palembang reaching 6,000m.