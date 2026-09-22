'Never-ending’: Relentless wildfires push Sumatra’s firefighters to their limits

OGAN ILIR, Indonesia: After eight hours battling flames advancing through a botanical park in South Sumatra, firefighter Rahmat Hadi Wijaya faces a difficult choice.

The fire is still burning. Thick smoke rises from the ground, while embers smoulder beneath layers of dead foliage.

But the 48-year-old has another call to answer: A bushfire about an hour’s drive away is spreading dangerously close to a residential area.

“Every day, we have to respond to two, sometimes three calls. We work from early in the morning until close to midnight. It’s been like this for months,” Rahmat told CNA with a weary smile, as beads of sweat carve through the soot on his face.

Rahmat is one of some 2,000 firefighters employed by Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry specifically to battle forest and land fires.

This year has proved especially punishing.