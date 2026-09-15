N95 masks, adjusted work arrangements: Companies step up haze precautions

SINGAPORE: Some companies are stepping up haze precautions for employees and outdoor workers as air quality in Singapore worsened on Tuesday (Sep 15), including providing N95 masks, scaling back outdoor work and allowing flexible work arrangements.

Singtel said it would suspend outdoor work except for emergencies if the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeds 300, while construction firm Lum Chang Creations could reduce or reschedule prolonged outdoor work.

Meanwhile, OCBC said it is making N95 masks available to employees, while food delivery platform Foodpanda is advising riders to take breaks and wear suitable protective gear.

Air quality across all five regions of Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Tuesday morning, as smoke haze from fires in Indonesia continued to affect the country. This is the first time since September 2019 that air quality in all regions entered the unhealthy range.

In an advisory on Monday, the National Environment Agency said that haze is likely to continue affecting Singapore, with dry conditions forecast and prevailing winds likely to blow from the southeast to east-southeast.