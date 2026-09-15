N95 masks, adjusted work arrangements: Companies step up haze precautions
Some employers told CNA that they are prepared to scale back or suspend outdoor activities if air quality deteriorates further.
SINGAPORE: Some companies are stepping up haze precautions for employees and outdoor workers as air quality in Singapore worsened on Tuesday (Sep 15), including providing N95 masks, scaling back outdoor work and allowing flexible work arrangements.
Singtel said it would suspend outdoor work except for emergencies if the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeds 300, while construction firm Lum Chang Creations could reduce or reschedule prolonged outdoor work.
Meanwhile, OCBC said it is making N95 masks available to employees, while food delivery platform Foodpanda is advising riders to take breaks and wear suitable protective gear.
Air quality across all five regions of Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Tuesday morning, as smoke haze from fires in Indonesia continued to affect the country. This is the first time since September 2019 that air quality in all regions entered the unhealthy range.
In an advisory on Monday, the National Environment Agency said that haze is likely to continue affecting Singapore, with dry conditions forecast and prevailing winds likely to blow from the southeast to east-southeast.
COMPANIES ADJUST WORK ARRANGEMENTS
For employees whose jobs take them outdoors, companies CNA spoke to said they were putting in place measures ranging from schedule changes to additional rest breaks.
Singtel said it adjusts outdoor work according to the hourly PSI readings provided by NEA, including minimising or rescheduling non-critical outdoor work as conditions worsen.
Its employees have been advised to cut down on prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity where possible. Teams that need to be outdoors may have their schedules adjusted, activities moved indoors or non-essential work postponed when conditions warrant, a spokesperson said.
The telco added that if the PSI exceeds 300, which is in the hazardous range, it will suspend outdoor work and home visits except for emergencies. Affected customers will be informed and appointments rescheduled.
For now, its operations are continuing as usual, Singtel said.
OCBC, meanwhile, has made N95 masks available to employees.
Staff have been advised to minimise prolonged outdoor exposure when air quality deteriorates, stay hydrated and seek medical attention if they experience haze-related symptoms.
The bank has also asked managers to pay particular attention to employees who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze, including those who are elderly, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions.
Flexible work arrangements can be discussed where appropriate, said OCBC’s head of group operational risk management Gary Chong.
Food delivery platform Foodpanda said deliveries are continuing as usual, but added that riders can decide when they want to work and adjust their schedules based on prevailing conditions.
The company said it monitors weather and air quality conditions, including PSI readings, and sends advisories to riders through its Pandarider app and other communication channels.
Riders can also take short breaks between orders through Foodpanda's “Excused Breaks” feature, which allows them to take a five-minute break every hour while continuing to enjoy applicable incentives.
Foodpanda said delivery times could be affected as riders take precautions, and asked customers for patience and understanding.
According to guidelines from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers should carry out risk assessments and reduce or avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor work, depending on air quality.
Measures can include rotating jobs, providing indoor rest breaks, ensuring workers stay hydrated and deferring non-essential work.
Employers are also strongly encouraged to offer flexible work arrangements during haze episodes, particularly for vulnerable employees such as older workers, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions.
OUTDOOR WORK COULD BE SCALED BACK
At its construction sites, Lum Chang Creations said workers could be rotated or moved to sheltered or indoor tasks instead.
The firm, which began work in July on a S$32.9 million (US$25.86 million) contract for the Teck Ghee MRT station, said there has been no blanket suspension of construction work at its sites so far.
However, prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities may be reduced, rescheduled or replaced with other work, while non-essential activities could be deferred if air quality worsens.
Workers may also be given more rest breaks in sheltered areas, while N95 masks or other respiratory protection are available where required.
If the PSI exceeds 300, outdoor work will be minimised and non-essential activities may be deferred, said the company’s managing director Lim Thiam Hooi.
"Activities involving additional risks, including lifting operations where visibility may be affected, will also be reassessed and may be suspended if safe operating conditions cannot be maintained,” added Mr Lim.
As of Tuesday, the firm said it had not received any reports of haze-related health issues among its employees or workers.
It added that there had also been no material disruptions to its ongoing projects attributable to the haze as of Monday.