Cheap to burn, costly to bear: What fuels Indonesia’s persistent cycle of fires and haze?

OGAN ILIR, South Sumatra: Salahuddin had been keeping watch on a nearby wildfire through the night when the flames crept dangerously close to a gas pipeline.

That was when the 60-year-old panicked. He woke his wife with one clear instruction: “Evacuate.”

The fire would ultimately consume much of his 4ha farm plot in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, reducing oil palm and mango trees to ashes and coming within a few hundred metres of his home.

“The bushes were fine when we were ready to hit the bed,” he told CNA on Sep 12, the morning after the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

That left Salahuddin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, wondering what could have started the blaze.

Had someone discarded a still-lit cigarette? Burned rubbish? Or deliberately set vegetation alight to clear land for a plantation?

“How else could the bushes catch fire so suddenly, in the middle of a cold night?” he said.

THE HUMAN SPARK

What sparked the fire on Salahuddin’s land remains unclear. But across Indonesia, authorities say there is little mystery about what is driving the thousands of blazes that have erupted this year: human activity.

“The main cause is human factors, whether deliberate or accidental,” Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto told Reuters on Sep 8.

One common cause is the use of fire to clear land. While largely banned in Indonesia, it has long been seen as a cheap and quick way to prepare the ground for agriculture and plantations.

Open burning is also often used to dispose of household waste, particularly in areas where rubbish collection is poor or non-existent.