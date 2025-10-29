Hundreds sick in Indonesia after free school meals

INDONESIA: Hundreds of pupils in Indonesia fell ill after eating free school meals, officials said on Wednesday (Oct 29), in the latest case of alleged food poisoning marring a government-funded programme.

Thousands have been sick since the billion-dollar scheme of President Prabowo Subianto was launched in January, and critics have called for its suspension over hygiene concerns.

More than 660 pupils from two schools in central Java reported symptoms of food poisoning, Gunungkidul district head Endah Subekti Kuntariningsih said.

Ten teachers from one of the schools were also affected, Endah said on Instagram.

She said headmasters at schools that received the meals from the same kitchen should monitor their pupils.

"The headmasters (should) tell their students to coordinate with community health centres if there are any symptoms," Endah said.

Most of those who were sick experienced diarrhoea, nausea and dizziness after they ate meals that were served on Tuesday, local health agency head Ismono told journalists.

He said at least 64 people received treatment at a health clinic and hospital.

The kitchen linked with the cases has been suspended, added Ismono, who goes by one name.

The National Nutrition Agency, which oversees the free meal programme, did not immediately respond to AFP's request to comment.

Prabowo has defended the flagship free meal programme as a way to tackle child malnutrition, arguing that cases of food poisoning were low compared to the number of meals served.