Indonesia minister Satryo denies allegations of abuse, unfair staff dismissal, following civil servant protests

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology has denied allegations of abuse and unfair dismissal which fuelled civil servant protests in Central Jakarta.

Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro held a meeting with civil servants who staged a demonstration on Monday (Jan 20), following dissatisfaction with his handling of employee rotations and allegations of verbal abuse, as well as alleged dismissals without due process.

“We told them our objective, which is to fulfil President Prabowo Subianto’s request and I explained that such a rotation process is inevitable for any organisation,” Satryo said, as quoted by Kompas TV on Tuesday.

Satryo was referring to a meeting that was held with the civil servants who were demonstrating at his ministry’s office building in the capital.

Earlier, he had said that widespread reshuffling of his ministry was necessary to improve efficiency and work synergy, emphasising his commitment to ensuring a fulfilling career for his staff, Kompas reported.

“We are making significant changes as the ministry is now divided into three parts and the restructuring is in line with the president’s call to be more efficient with the budget,” he was quoted as saying on Monday by news agency Jakarta Globe.

President Prabowo Subianto has divided the Education and Cultural Affairs Ministry into three separate entities - the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry as well as the Cultural Affairs Ministry.

On Monday, hundreds of civil servants from his ministry reportedly gathered outside the ministry’s office building in Central Jakarta holding banners that read "We are civil servants, paid by the state, working for the state, not slaves of the family," fuelled by concerns of the rotation and the abrupt dismissal of several employees.

This included a staff member who was fired, allegedly after a minor incident involving a piece of office furniture.

The civil servants were dressed in black and sang the national anthem during the demonstration.

“State institutions are not Satryo and his wife’s private companies,” another banner said.

“Mr President, please save us from an angry minister who likes to slap and fire employees,” a separate banner said.

In a voice recording that had circulated online, a voice similar to Satryo’s could be heard allegedly scolding and slapping one of his ministry’s vendors because of some water issues at his house.

Satryo denied allegations that he had anger issues and had slapped his employees.

“That is not my voice,” he said, as quoted by Tempo.