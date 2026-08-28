Transport disrupted in Indonesia's capital after unrest following protest

JAKARTA: Transport authorities in Indonesia's capital suspended or diverted some rail and bus routes on Friday (Aug 28) following street protests that local media said had turned into late night rioting.

Demonstrations by various groups started on Thursday morning near parliament amid heavy security on the anniversary of deadly anti-government protests last year, which lasted two weeks and gave an early test to the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.



Thousands of police were deployed in Jakarta ahead of Thursday's rallies, where demonstrators vented their frustration at various government policies and demanded harsher punishment for corrupt officials.