Thousands protest in Jakarta for stronger anti-corruption measures

JAKARTA: Thousands of protestors gathered outside Indonesia’s parliament in Central Jakarta on Thursday (Aug 27) demanding stronger anti-corruption measures and wider political and social reforms.

The demonstrators came from the capital as well as other parts of Indonesia.

About 1,000 people from the Gerakan Rakyat Menggugat (GERAM) alliance, comprising student and civil society groups, protested in front of the parliament complex in Senayan from 2pm.

Waving banners with statements including “the country cannot be defeated by corruptors” and “seize corruptors’ assets”, they put forward 10 demands.

They include calls to hold President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka accountable for policies deemed to have expanded the role of the military, weakened democracy, and exacerbated economic inequality.

The group also called on the government to evaluate and halt the free meals programme and the Red White village cooperatives, stop tax policies it deemed oppressive to the people, raise workers' wages and seize assets from corruptors, among other things. The village cooperatives programme aims to help rural communities through loans for underbanked farmers, subsidised goods and food aid, among other things.