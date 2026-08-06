Indonesia’s security minister Djamari says country remains ‘secure’ amid unrest speculation, misinformation online

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s domestic security situation remains stable and under control ahead of next week’s Independence Day celebrations, said its Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Djamari Chaniago, urging the public not to be influenced by “disinformation” circulating online about possible unrest.

“The domestic situation remains secure and fully under control. We are not being complacent, we continue to monitor all developments,” Djamari was quoted as saying by local news outlet Jakarta Post at a press conference on Wednesday (Aug 5).

The minister’s call for calm came on the heels of a study conducted by researchers from Monash University Indonesia that found that videos of past demonstrations in the country had been recirculated online in a possible disinformation campaign.

According to Jakarta Post, Djamari said on Wednesday that there has been a rise in social media posts containing allegedly unverified claims that large-scale protests would erupt this month on specific dates, raising concerns of a repeat of the violent unrest seen across Indonesia last year driven by economic grievances among others.

The security minister said that the videos - which included recycled clips of protests in 2025 - did not reflect the current situation in Indonesia.

Local media further reported that these videos had been presented as current events, amid unverified claims online that the country’s mainstream media organisations have deliberately ignored the protests.

Over the past week, shopping malls and office buildings in several Indonesian cities have installed metal barriers in a move deemed to be in anticipation of possible protests, with Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung later reassuring businesses and the public that the Indonesian capital remains safe.

Echoing this, Djamari said that daily life across the country continues as normal, with business activities, public services and shopping centres operating without any disruption.

He added that global uncertainty continues to affect countries around the world, including Indonesia, but that the government is working to reduce its impact on the public and ensure that its programmes can continue without disruption.