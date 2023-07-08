Indonesia's social commerce boom comes with an unexpected casualty - struggling shopping malls

JAKARTA: There were hardly any customers roaming around the dimly-lit hallways of this desolate Jakarta shopping mall.

The rows of vacant and shuttered shops were evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a massive economic downturn and destroyed their previous owners’ businesses.

But amid the silence and the gloom, there were signs of activity. Enthusiastic voices could be heard as shopkeepers armed with smartphones and ring lights greeted virtual customers from all over Indonesia.

They were enthusiastically making their sales pitches in front of a live audience on e-commerce and social media platforms like TikTok, Shopee and Instagram.

“It’s a good way to introduce our products, their quality and craftsmanship to a wide audience,” shopkeeper Hariyanti told CNA.

Hariyanti, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said that her store could sell a daily average of 100 pairs of shoes online. “Offline, we can only sell 20 or 30 pairs on a good day,” she said.

For some retailers, selling their products online may have started as a survival tactic to weather the effects of the pandemic when mobility and social activities were heavily restricted.

But some shops are seeing the benefits of e-commerce in the form of a wider market and bigger revenues and have continued the practice even after these restrictions were lifted.

“It is no surprise that we see shops today catering to a mix of physical and virtual customers while others decided to focus on selling online entirely,” Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, the executive director of the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) think-tank, told CNA.

But the phenomenon comes at a cost.

The pandemic proved to be the final nail in the coffin for some of Indonesia’s biggest department stores and supermarket chains, whose businesses have long been eroded by the presence of e-commerce platforms.

Supermarket chain Giant closed all 395 of its outlets in 2021. That same year, department store Centro filed for bankruptcy and closed all 12 of its outlets.