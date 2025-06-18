Indonesian police arrest three Australian men over shooting in Bali

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have arrested three Australian men for a shooting incident that killed a fourth at a villa on the resort island of Bali, its police chief said on Wednesday (Jun 18).

Police detained on Tuesday the three suspects whom they accused of having "prepared and executed" the shooting, Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya said.

"We have arrested three suspects," he told reporters, adding that they had been charged with premeditated murder and could face the death penalty if it was proved.

Police declined to identify the men, however, referring to them only by the initials C, D and T.

Saturday's shooting just after midnight killed Zivan Radmanovic, 32 and seriously wounded a fifth Australian, Sanar Ghanim, 35.