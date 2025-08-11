Prabowo launches 6 new regional army commands in major Indonesia military shake-up

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has unveiled six new regional army commands as part of a major military restructuring to strengthen national defence amid global instability.

Speaking on Sunday (Aug 10) at a military ceremony in Batujajar, West Java, Prabowo said the move was necessary as wars in Europe and the Middle East threaten global security, local news outlet Jakarta Post reported.

“A big nation like us needs a strong military. No nation can be independent without having a strong military,” said Prabowo, who previously served as the country’s defence minister from 2019 to 2024.

He added that Indonesia “must strengthen our defence to protect our sovereignty and resources”.

Commanders were also appointed at the ceremony to lead the new units, which bring the Indonesian Army’s network to 21 regional commands across the archipelago.

The new commands cover Riau and the Riau Islands, West Sumatra and Jambi, Lampung and Bengkulu, Central and South Kalimantan, Central and West Sulawesi, as well as Merauke in South Papua.

Army spokesperson Wahyu Yudhayana told local news outlet Tempo the new commands are aimed at strengthening Indonesia’s Total People’s Defense and Security System, which is the national defence system adopted by the country.

The expansion also aims to facilitate national development for the welfare of the people, Wahyu added.

Sunday’s ceremony also marked a major organisational shift with the appointment of Tandyo Budi Revita as the Indonesian National Armed Forces deputy commander - a role revived after more than two decades, Jakarta Post reported.

The deputy armed forces commander assists in coordinating the three service branches of the armed forces - the army, navy and air force - and assumes the commander’s duties if necessary. It was last held by Fachrul Razi from 1999 to 2000.