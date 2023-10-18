Indonesia’s senior minister Mahfud MD picked as VP running mate for ruling party’s presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD will be a vice-presidential running mate for former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo in contesting the presidential election on Valentine’s Day next year.

Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), made the announcement during a media event held at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday (Oct 18).

"He is a qualified intellectual," she said, referring to Mr Mahfud as he and Mr Pranowo entered the venue together.

"He is an honest and brave person who always fights for the rights of the people. The pairing of Mr Ganjar and Mr Mahfud will enrich this country's democracy."

Commenting on his pairing with Mr Pranowo, Mr Mahfud said: “I know exactly that Mr Ganjar is a popular and brave leader. He dares to correct wrongdoings, dares to accept criticism, and dares to fight for political values that he believes in.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pranowo asked for the support of the Indonesian people.

"We are confident that with this shared spirit, we will soon achieve a much better future and life for the entire Indonesian nation," he said.

The announcement comes a day before the election commission opens registration for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

So far, three people have announced their interest to run as president.

Apart from Mr Pranowo, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has expressed his intention to run for the third time.

He is endorsed by his party Gerindra, the country’s third-biggest political party, as well as the country’s second-biggest political party Golkar and several others.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, backed by the country’s fourth biggest party Nasdem, and chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar also declared their eagerness to run as president and vice president.

The pair said they will register at the election commission on Thursday, while Mr Subianto has yet to announce his running mate.