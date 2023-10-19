Indonesia’s presidential hopefuls Anies, Ganjar register as candidates, leaving frontrunner Prabowo on back foot
Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo have registered themselves and their vice-presidential hopefuls as contenders, while Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has yet to even unveil his running mate.
JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo wasted no time in registering themselves and their vice-presidential picks with the country’s general elections commission on Thursday (Oct 19), the first day of the week-long registration period for next year’s election.
This leaves front-runner, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, on the back foot, having not even unveiled his running mate, though analysts say he may have the advantage at knowing who his rivals are and being able to better pick his VP and plan his campaign.
Mr Baswedan, former governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, along with his running mate, National Awakening Party chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, were the first to register after arriving in a white, classic, open-top land rover at the commission’s headquarters at 9.35am.
The two men, as well as leaders of the three parties that supported their ticket, were greeted by thousands of supporters occupying a large portion of the Imam Bonjol street which had been cordoned off on Thursday morning.
The supporters, who have been chanting Islamic prayers and singing songs all morning, cheered as Mr Baswedan’s motorcade were in sight, waving flags and shouting his name in enthusiasm as music blared in the background.
Mr Baswedan and Mr Iskandar, in matching white shirts and black trousers, then proceeded to the second floor of the office where they were given traditional sashes native to Indonesia's Flores Island before the pair handed over the necessary paperwork to election officials in a formal ceremony.
Just before he headed to the elections commission office, Mr Baswedan spoke to supporters at the headquarters of the National Democratic Party, one of the political parties supporting his candidacy.
"Today, a ship is built, its sails unfurled. God willing, this ship will set sail towards an Indonesia that is more just and prosperous for all," he said, as his supporters cheered and applauded.
Former Central Java governor Mr Pranowo and his running mate, coordinating minister for security Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin were next to register themselves with the elections commission.
The pair arrived at 12.30pm on the back of a white truck decorated into a float resembling a mini hut, escorted by a marching band and dancers donning traditional costumes from various Indonesian provinces.
The entourage was welcomed by thousands of Mr Pranowo's supporters, most of whom were dressed in red, green, white or orange, the colours of the four political parties supporting the ticket.
"This (election) is not about (seizing) power," he told his supporters at the Independence Proclamation Park, before he headed to the elections commission some 2km away.
"This (election) is about people's fate, the fate of our children who need protection and access to good education... the fate of teachers who have tirelessly provide education but need better welfare."
Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, is set to stage its general elections on Feb 14.
By the country’s Constitution, the incumbent president Joko Widodo cannot run for a third term, which is why the outcome of the election will determine who gets to lead Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the 2024-2029 period.
Analysts are predicting a three-horse presidential election between Mr Baswedan, Mr Pranowo and defence minister Mr Subianto.
Although several opinion and popularity polls have put Mr Subianto at the top, albeit within a narrow margin with Mr Pranowo, the defence minister has not named his pick for vice presidential candidate.
Mr Subianto has earlier said he is mulling on four possible nominees.
Among the names floated as potential running mates for Mr Subianto is the son of President Widodo: Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming.
The 36-year-old recently became eligible to participate in the presidential election after Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on Monday (Oct 16) amended the election law.
The law previously states that a candidate must be at least 40 years of age, but the Court ruled that this requirement should exclude those who have experience as elected public officials or members of parliament.
Other hopefuls as Mr Subianto’s VP picks include East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa (58), State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir (53) as well as Coordinating Minister for Economics Airlangga Hartarto (61).
It is not known when Mr Subianto will name his running mate but he must do so before 11.59pm Wednesday (Oct 25), when the registration period for the presidential election closes.
COALITION PARTNER NEEDS APPEASING
Mr Ahmad Muzani, the secretary general of Mr Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), said members of the coalition of parties supporting the defence minister’s bid will soon convene.
“When will the party chairmen stage their meeting? As soon as all (party) chairmen are in Jakarta,” he told local media on Wednesday.
Mr Muzani was referring to Mr Zulkifli Hasan, chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and Indonesia’s trade minister. Mr Hasan is now in China accompanying the president on an official visit.
Also accompanying the president is Mr Thohir, leading to speculation that Mr Subianto might also want to speak to him personally before he announces his running mate.
Mr Subianto is supported by a coalition of six parties: Gerindra, PAN, Golkar, the Democratic Party, Star Crescent Party (PBB) and the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora).
“Prabowo’s coalition is not like Ganjar’s where one party is much bigger than the others and can basically do whatever it wants to do,” Mr Saidiman Ahmad, a researcher from think-tank Saiful Mujani Research Centre, told CNA.
“Prabowo has to make sure his coalition partners are happy with his pick, particularly if he wants to nominate a running mate who is not a cadre of one of the parties supporting him.”
Of the names floated as potential nominees, only economics minister Mr Hartarto, who is also the chairman of Golkar, is a member of one of Mr Subianto’s coalition partners.
Mr Thohir is an independent technocrat, Mdm Parawansa is a member of the National Awakening Party (PKB) while Mr Rakabuming is a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
PKB is supporting Mr Baswedan while PDI-P is nominating Mr Pranowo.
Mr Djayadi Hanan, executive director of think-tank Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI), said announcing his running mate so late in the game may be beneficial for Mr Subianto.
“Prabowo should be able to strategise better now that his rivals Anies and Ganjar have laid all the cards on the table in terms of who their running mates are, as well as their strengths, their weaknesses,” Mr Hanan told CNA.
“He can either make a safe bet and choose an experienced technocrat to rival Mahfud or make a surprise move and appeal to an entirely different demographic. He needs to think carefully, who will help him win the election and whether this person can be accepted by his coalition partners.”