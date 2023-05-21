Indonesia developing serum against African swine fever virus after outbreak in major farm near Batam

BATAM, Indonesia: Indonesia is developing a blood serum which can provide temporary immunity among pigs against the African swine fever virus after containing an outbreak of the disease in the country’s biggest pig farm.

The farm, located on a 1,500ha island called Pulau Bulan in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, is capable of exporting around 240,000 pigs a year to Singapore, according to data from the Riau Islands Agriculture Agency.

Exports from the island constitute about 15 per cent of the Republic’s total pork supply.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Apr 20 that pig carcasses originating from the farm were found to be infected with African swine fever, prompting Singapore to stop importing live pigs from Pulau Bulan.

Dr Honismandri, head of the Riau Islands veterinary authority, which monitors animal health in the province, said Indonesian officials were subsequently deployed and confirmed that the virus had spread to much of the farm.

“The situation right now is under control. There are no more deaths. Only survivors,” he told CNA on Wednesday (May 17).

African swine fever does not infect humans. However, it is highly contagious among boars and pigs and has a high mortality rate.