Indonesia free meals agency office locked down as investigators raid premises

JAKARTA: Investigators from the office of Indonesia's Attorney General raided the headquarters of the country's National Nutrition Agency in the early hours of Wednesday (Jun 3), officials said, saying the building of the agency spearheading President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free meals programme was under lockdown.

The programme was a key part of Prabowo's campaign to win the presidency in 2024, and the government has budgeted at least US$15 billion for an ambitious bid to provide free meals to 83 million children and pregnant women across the sprawling archipelago.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office (AGO) confirmed the raid to Reuters in a text message, but declined to comment on what investigators were probing.

The raid came just hours after Prabowo sacked the head of the agency, Dadan Hindayana, which an official said was linked to governance and food quality concerns.

Two sources, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that AGO personnel raided the building at 2am local time on Wednesday in multiple vehicles.

The building remained under lockdown at 11am, and employees who were meant to report for duty were not allowed to enter the premises.

Employees sitting outside the building told Reuters that they were unsure of what was happening. One said the raid took place on the second floor of the building, where the agency's top leadership sits.