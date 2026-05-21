Why is the Indonesian rupiah falling, and could confidence be cracking?

RUPIAH’S SLIDE FUELS INVESTOR CONCERNS

While analysts stress that Indonesia’s economy is far stronger than it was during the late 1990s crisis, the sharp decline has still unsettled investors and reignited concerns over inflation and policy direction.

“The increasing oil prices are certainly unfavourable, and this leads to some concerns on the inflation front,” said Roman Ziruk, a senior market analyst at fintech firm Ebury.

“With regards to domestic factors, investors have worried about the fiscal situation, and central bank independence.”

Economists note that Indonesia’s economic fundamentals today are considerably stronger than in the past.

Banks are better capitalised, foreign reserves are healthier and economic growth remains above 5 per cent.

But markets are increasingly questioning Indonesia’s fiscal outlook, particularly as higher global oil prices threaten to raise fuel subsidy costs and place additional strain on government finances.

“The deeper issue is that Indonesia’s risk premium is being repriced,” said Josua Pardede, chief economist at Permata Bank.

“Investors are worried that higher oil prices will increase subsidy and compensation costs, weaken fiscal credibility, push bond yields higher, and limit Bank Indonesia’s room to ease policy.”

Those worries are rippling across financial markets.

Indonesian stocks have fallen sharply, while the rupiah’s decline has prompted repeated intervention by the central bank to stabilise the currency.

Investors are also scrutinising the government’s broader economic direction, including concerns over policy credibility and the growing role of the state in business.

In response, Indonesia’s finance ministry recently urged Indonesians to bring offshore assets home within six months, even without offering a formal tax amnesty.

Analysts believe the move could help improve domestic liquidity, though it may also heighten unease about capital flight.

This measure alone “is not enough to support confidence”, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

“On one hand, it's actually quite positive because it supports domestic liquidity, and potentially that could ease some pressure on the rupiah. It also sends a message that the government wants to strengthen compliance,” she added.

“But if markets see this as a sign that authorities are becoming worried about capital flight or dollar shortages, then sentiment could again be hit.”