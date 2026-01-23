Record low rupiah weighs on Indonesians as costs rise, imports slow

SINGAPORE: Indonesian logistics entrepreneur Ilham Mualif is facing some big business changes.

The 52-year-old, whose firm handles German, Korean and Chinese imports of vehicle parts, has seen his profits shrink as foreign imports to his company fell by between 15 and 20 per cent since the start of the year.

Ilham said a weakening rupiah has prompted overseas suppliers to delay orders and raise prices on shipments already en route to Indonesia.

And while some of the higher import costs have been passed on to the Indonesian automotive buyers, his company’s freight revenue has also declined as import volumes dropped.

Ilham is a logistics provider for Indonesian automotive firms placing overseas orders.

“We felt the situation was bad enough that we had to cut and tighten expenses and postpone all our expansion plans,” Ilham said

He is among several Indonesians CNA spoke to who are feeling the brunt of the rupiah’s decline, as the weaker currency squeezes household spending and dampens foreign imports across the country.

Indonesia’s rupiah hit a record low against the US dollar on Tuesday (Jan 20), trading at 16,985 per dollar based on spot exchange rates according to Reuters, surpassing the previous low of 16,957 recorded in April last year. The US dollar value against the rupiah was US$0.0590, according to spot exchange rates by Bloomberg.

The currency has fallen nearly 2 per cent so far in January after dropping 3.5 per cent in 2025, placing it among the worst performing emerging Asian currencies.

The rupiah was at an all-time low since its weakest in June 1998 when it plunged from 2,800 to 16,800 per US dollar during the Asian financial crisis.