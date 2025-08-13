Indonesian minister vows transparent probe into death of army recruit allegedly abused by seniors

EAST NUSA TENGGARA: An Indonesian minister has vowed that the military will conduct a transparent probe into the death of a newly-enlisted army recruit based in East Nusa Tenggara province who was allegedly abused by his seniors in a case that has rocked the country and its armed forces.

“The government is committed to ensure such incidents do not happen again through legal enforcement and reforms in the internal supervision system within military units,” Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan said in a written statement on Tuesday (Aug 12), as quoted by local news outlet Tempo.

Prada Lucky Chepril Saputra Namo, 23, died on Aug 6 after four days in intensive care at Aeramo Regional Hospital in East Nusa Tenggara, following alleged abuse by his seniors from the army.

As of Monday, 20 soldiers - including senior officers - have been detained as part of an ongoing investigation by the Indonesian army which Budi said his ministry will monitor closely, Jakarta Globe reported.

Lucky’s death is a serious concern for the government as it involves safety, discipline and honour of military personnel, said Budi on Tuesday.

Piek Budyakto, Commander of the Regional Military Command IX/Udayana - which oversees the provinces of Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara - told reporters on Monday that those detained have been brought to Kupang for further legal proceedings.

Kupang is the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province.

According to the army’s public relations chief Wahyu Yudhayana, the alleged abuse took place during soldier training activities which are now subjected to investigations.