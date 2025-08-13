Indonesian minister vows transparent probe into death of army recruit allegedly abused by seniors
Twenty soldiers, including senior officers, have been detained. Investigations found that there were multiple cuts, bruises and cigarette burn marks on Prada Lucky Chepril Saputra Namo’s body.
EAST NUSA TENGGARA: An Indonesian minister has vowed that the military will conduct a transparent probe into the death of a newly-enlisted army recruit based in East Nusa Tenggara province who was allegedly abused by his seniors in a case that has rocked the country and its armed forces.
“The government is committed to ensure such incidents do not happen again through legal enforcement and reforms in the internal supervision system within military units,” Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan said in a written statement on Tuesday (Aug 12), as quoted by local news outlet Tempo.
Prada Lucky Chepril Saputra Namo, 23, died on Aug 6 after four days in intensive care at Aeramo Regional Hospital in East Nusa Tenggara, following alleged abuse by his seniors from the army.
As of Monday, 20 soldiers - including senior officers - have been detained as part of an ongoing investigation by the Indonesian army which Budi said his ministry will monitor closely, Jakarta Globe reported.
Lucky’s death is a serious concern for the government as it involves safety, discipline and honour of military personnel, said Budi on Tuesday.
Piek Budyakto, Commander of the Regional Military Command IX/Udayana - which oversees the provinces of Bali, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara - told reporters on Monday that those detained have been brought to Kupang for further legal proceedings.
Kupang is the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province.
According to the army’s public relations chief Wahyu Yudhayana, the alleged abuse took place during soldier training activities which are now subjected to investigations.
Wahyu said on Tuesday that one of the officers allegedly involved in Lucky’s death is a platoon commander in the Territorial Battalion unit where Lucky was stationed in the remote Nagekeo regency in East Nusa Tenggara.
“He’s a platoon commander and second lieutenant,” Wahyu told Kompas on Tuesday, without revealing the officer’s name.
Previously, Wahyu had said that the officer had allegedly allowed his subordinates to commit acts of violence and may be charged under Article 132 of the military code.
“Article 132 refers to soldiers who deliberately allow subordinates or other soldiers to commit acts of violence and it carries criminal penalties,” Wahyu was quoted as saying by Kompas.
He added that the number of suspects in the case is relatively high because the acts of violence took place over a period of time, involving multiple personnel, including the victim.
“Therefore, the investigation must be thoroughly conducted so that appropriate actions can be taken against the right individuals, ensuring accountability and allowing for proper evaluation and improvements,” he said.
Wahyu also requested time from the public and media to complete the investigation so that each suspect’s role in the alleged abuse could be accurately identified.
“The Indonesian army does not tolerate any form of training that deviates from principles meant to benefit the soldiers, especially if it results in death of personnel,” he stressed.
According to Kompas, once the probe is completed, investigators will hold a case review before submitting the files for trial in a military court.
Lucky had joined the Indonesian Army in May 2025, just mere months before his death. Investigations found that there were multiple cuts and bruises on his body, with cigarette burn marks found on his back.
“I would have accepted if my son died in a battle, but this happened because of irresponsible individuals,” Lucky’s mother Sepriana Paulina Mirpey was heard saying at his funeral on Saturday, as quoted by Tempo.
Paulina told reporters that her son had previously told her that he was beaten and whipped by several soldiers in the military barracks.
According to Paulina, her son had been critically ill at the hospital since Aug 2.
In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Lucky’s father Christian Namo - who himself is an active duty soldier - demanded justice for his son’s death.
“Only two punishments are fitting: Death penalty and dishonourable discharge,” he was quoted as saying by Tempo.
Investigations into Lucky’s death are still ongoing and involve the Military Police Detachment unit and the Udayana regional military command.
In 2021, army sergeant Sertu Marctyan Bayu Pratama was found dead due to alleged abuse by his seniors in Papua province. Investigations into his death was then reopened by then-Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Andika Perkasa the following year.