6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia, causing scattered damage

PALU, Indonesia: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Tuesday (Jun 16), causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a quake and tsunami eight years ago.

The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outdoors as a safety measure.

Images from the area showed heavily damaged structures with partially collapsed roofs, shattered walls and debris scattered across the streets. The National Disaster Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.