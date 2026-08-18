Indonesia's Lido SEZ and Trump-linked golf clubhouse resume construction after months of uncertainty

LIDO, West Java: Construction of Indonesia's Lido Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in West Java - including a clubhouse for a Trump Organization-branded golf course already in operation there - is back on track after a year in limbo.

In February last year, Indonesia’s environment ministry sealed parts of the Lido SEZ and ordered development activity to stop, citing concerns over water management and sedimentation at Lido lake located within the zone.

The move had raised questions about the future of the broader 1,040 ha Lido SEZ development, which was long promoted as an entertainment and resort hub less than 60km from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

CNA has learnt that the ministry has since lifted its suspension order against Lido SEZ.

In response to CNA’s question on Aug 1 on the status of the Lido SEZ, Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat said that any suspension order by his ministry is meant to compel errant parties to comply with certain rules or orders.

"Every sealing or sanction involves government enforcement. Government enforcement is: 'You have to do A, B, C, D, E’,” said Jumhur.

“If they fulfil the requirements, the sanction can be lifted. If not, then it's impossible to remove it (the seal).”

When asked whether it means that there is no longer a suspension against the Lido SEZ, he said, without elaborating: “They have already fulfilled our orders for those mistakes.”

Separately, an official at the secretariat-general of Indonesia’s national council for special economic zones had told CNA that the prohibition was removed earlier this year.