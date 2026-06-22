Indonesia's sold-out concerts, higher 6.6 sales amid market uncertainty: Is 'lipstick effect' at play?

JAKARTA: When Setiorini snagged tickets earlier this month to not one, but two, BTS concerts in December, it was one of the happiest moments of her life.

The quest for tickets to the K-Pop sensation’s performances are a test of strategy, mental endurance, luck – and spending power. Lower-tier tickets for the BTS World Tour ARIRANG concerts in Jakarta and Singapore each cost 2 to 3 million rupiah (US$112.50 to US$169).

Setiorini, an employee at a government ministry, acknowledged the amount she paid for BTS' Dec 19 concert in Singapore and Dec 27 concert in Jakarta was disproportionate to her monthly income.

The 35-year-old declined to disclose how much she earns, but estimated she would need to set aside about 30 per cent of her monthly salary for four months in order to pay for her concert trip to Singapore.

She decided to use a credit card for the expense.

Like Setiorini, fellow Jakarta resident Anisa Tiarani did not hold back when she visited brightspotCITY 2026, a creative festival featuring fashion, food and lifestyle products, in May and June.

The 30-year-old, who has attended the festival thrice, spent around 2 million rupiah on five fashion items on her latest outing, the highest amount she has spent there.

"The event … brought together so many good local brands. There were accessories, shoes and food too. I could get everything in one place," she gushed.