Indonesia posts fastest economic growth in more than three years in Q1 of 2026

JAKARTA: Indonesia's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in more than three years at the start of 2026, boosted by a surge in government spending and holiday celebrations, official data showed on Tuesday (May 5).

GDP grew 5.61 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia said, stronger than the 5.30 per cent growth expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the 5.39 per cent posted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

It was the fastest growth rate since the third quarter of 2022, supported by a 21.8 per cent surge in government spending that included holiday bonuses for civil servants and spending for President Prabowo Subianto's free-meal programme in schools.

"The first quarter likely marked the peak in the growth pace, with the momentum set to moderate in the subsequent quarters as real activity could be dampened by high energy prices and pressure to consolidate fiscal finances," DBS Bank analyst Radhika Rao said.