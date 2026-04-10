Indonesia’s Finance Minister calls World Bank GDP growth downgrade a 'serious mistake'

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has pushed back against the World Bank’s decision to lower the country’s 2026 economic growth forecast from 4.8 per cent to 4.7 per cent, calling it a “serious mistake” that could undermine market and investor confidence in the country, according to local media reports.

In February, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto had said that the country’s economy has the potential to grow by 5.6 per cent this year, above its official target of 5.4 per cent.

Speaking to local reporters at the Finance Ministry on Thursday (Apr 9), Purbaya said that the World Bank's revised projection is “imprecise” and does not reflect the government’s data, which he said, point to strengthening economic conditions rather than a slowdown.

Purbaya attributed the lower forecast partly to assumptions of high global oil prices, saying that such conditions will not last long and that projections will improve as energy prices normalise.

“The World Bank has created a negative sentiment about us. I’ll wait for their apology when oil prices return to normal levels and they revise their economic projections again,” Purbaya said, as quoted by news outlet Kompas.

He added that Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow between 5.5 and 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 alone, suggesting that the World Bank’s full-year projection implies a sharp downturn in the remaining quarters.

“The World Bank is assuming we will plunge into a deep slowdown after (the first quarter) … I think they have miscalculated,” he added, reported Kompas.

He added that the government will continue optimising all available instruments to sustain the country’s economic momentum.

“It’s possible the World Bank could turn out to be right later, but I do not know. What’s clear from my figures is that things are continuing to improve and we will keep it that way,” he said, as quoted by Kompas.