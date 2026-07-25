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Indonesian authorities arrest former anti-corruption prosecutor after seizing US$19 million and gold
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Indonesian authorities arrest former anti-corruption prosecutor after seizing US$19 million and gold

Former anti-graft prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah has been accused of money laundering while serving as Indonesia’s top anti-corruption prosecutor. He denied wrongdoing after being questioned on Friday (Jul 24), saying he was a victim of “criminalisation”.

Indonesian authorities arrest former anti-corruption prosecutor after seizing US$19 million and gold

A staff member shows a one-kilogram gold bar at the Galeri 24 gold and jewellery shop in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 9, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

25 Jul 2026 03:14PM
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JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities arrested a former anti-graft prosecutor after seizing millions of dollars and more than 70 kilogrammes of gold bars from his home and other properties, an official said on Friday (Jul 24).

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has long struggled with corruption and has arrested scores of public officials in recent years.

Febrie Adriansyah stands accused of money laundering while serving as the country's top anti-corruption prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General for Oversight Rudi Margono told reporters late on Friday.

Febrie stepped down on Jul 11 after serving in the role for more than four years, following the raids on properties, including his house outside Jakarta.

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Investigators seized US$19 million in various currencies and 74 kilogrammes (163 pounds) of gold bars worth millions more.

After hours of questioning, Febrie denied any wrongdoing late Friday and said he was a victim of "criminalisation" in comments to local TV.

His lawyer Febri Diansyah said his client hoped that "the legal process can proceed fairly."

The investigation against Febrie was started by police, then handed over to anti-corruption specialists in his former office. 

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Source: AFP/cf

Related Topics

anti-corruption Indonesia gold money laundering
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