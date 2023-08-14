With Indonesia’s high-speed rail set to launch in September, authorities look to Surabaya for phase two

JAKARTA: Indonesia's much-anticipated high-speed rail is expected to be launched early next month after several years of delay.

The train service will travel between Jakarta and the city of Bandung in West Java in about 45 minutes, a journey which usually takes three hours by a regular train.

The new generation train is designed to travel at a top speed of 420 kmh. However, for safety reasons, authorities said they will only approve a lower maximum speed of 350 kmh, after putting the train through several tests at this speed without any issues.

Passengers can enjoy free rides for two months after its launch as part of an introductory campaign, and commercial operations are expected to start in October.

