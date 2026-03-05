Indian businesses brace for fallout as Middle East conflict escalates

The Middle East has become an increasingly important destination for Chinese companies, driven by expanding trade, investment and infrastructure ties - including projects linked to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Gulf hubs such as Dubai and Riyadh now host growing clusters of Chinese businesses and workers across technology, logistics, energy and services.

As regional tensions escalate, Chinese firms operating there told CNA they are closely monitoring developments, with many reporting limited immediate disruption so far.

Food delivery platform Keeta, the international arm of Chinese tech giant Meituan, said its operations have experienced only minor interruptions, with adjustments made in line with government directives.

“We are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities and are strictly following all government guidance and official directives, including any instructions related to operational suspensions or service adjustments,” the company said in a statement to CNA, adding that services may be temporarily limited in specific areas to ensure safety.

CNA understands that conditions vary across locations. In some areas, operations were briefly suspended following official notifications but resumed within a day as circumstances shifted.

The company did not disclose how many employees it has in the region, though many staff are locally hired.

Employees have been advised to work from home where necessary and avoid high-risk areas.

Some Chinese professionals in the Gulf described a cautious but orderly environment.

“Iris” - a 28-year-old Chinese digital nomad in the Web3 sector who recently arrived in Dubai - said her employer had instructed staff to work remotely and remain indoors as a precaution.

“The company sent us guidelines on what to do and asked us to stay inside. My manager checked in to make sure I was okay,” she said.

Despite reports of explosions elsewhere in the region, she described the situation in Dubai as stable.

“Compared with what you see online, it’s more controlled here. The city is operating as usual, though some services and stores have closed and deliveries are delayed. People seem nervous, but there isn’t widespread panic,” she said.

Zhang, a 25-year-old administrative worker based in Riyadh, said daily life in the Saudi capital remained largely normal, although flights had been suspended.

“There hasn’t been much impact, and I haven’t heard any explosions. Everything is basically normal, except that all flights have been grounded,” said Zhang, who has lived in Saudi Arabia for seven years and works for a private company supporting Chinese businesses.

He added that his employer had not introduced special arrangements and that supermarkets and daily supplies remained unaffected.

While his family in China has been checking in more frequently, he has not considered cutting his stay short.

“For now, I’m just waiting for news about flights resuming,” he said.