Indian airlines to resume limited Middle East flights

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines said Tuesday (Mar 3) that they were resuming limited commercial services to the Middle East in a bid to collect thousands of passengers stranded by war.

Millions of South Asian citizens live and work across the Middle East.

IndiGo said it would operate four return flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to "progressively normalise" operations between the countries.

Air India Express said it would resume flights to and from the Omani capital Muscat from Tuesday.

But services to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain suspended, the airlines said in a statement.

Budget carrier Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to Jeddah.