Limited flights from UAE begin as governments seek to extract citizens from Middle East

Travellers stranded by a widening war began departing the United Arab Emirates aboard a small number of evacuation flights Monday (Mar 2), even as most commercial air traffic across the Middle East remained suspended.

The limited flights out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi took place as the US State Department urged its own citizens in 13 countries, including UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Oman, to “depart now via commercial means due to serious safety risks”.

Sweeping airspace closures and flight cancellations across the region left many fewer options for heeding the advice.

Since US and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks on Israel and Gulf states started Saturday, commercial flights have been halted or heavily restricted, leaving tourists, business travellers, migrant workers and religious pilgrims stuck in hotels, airports and aboard cruise ships.

Airspace remained closed Monday over Iran, Iraq and Israel. Jordan instituted a temporary closure beginning Monday afternoon. Other countries in the Gulf - including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia - had partial or temporary closures that could be extended, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The service showed that after reports of Riyadh explosions from a drone, flights into King Khalid International Airport near Riyadh were holding or turning back.

About 13,000 of the roughly 32,000 flights scheduled into and out of the Middle East since Saturday have been cancelled, aviation analytics firm Cirium said.