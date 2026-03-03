Singaporeans stranded by Middle East airspace shutdown face delays, rising costs

SINGAPORE: A Ramadan tour cut short and a long-haul flight diverted mid-air - Singaporeans caught in the Middle East airspace closures said on Monday (Mar 2) that while they are safe, there is no clear timeline for when they can return home.

Airlines have cancelled or delayed their flights across the region as hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran continued into a third day, leaving travellers stranded in the Gulf and elsewhere.

Those CNA spoke to said the situation remains calm, but the uncertainty is weighing on them as concern grows over the cost of extended stays.

Mr Lionel Fah, a Singaporean living in Dubai, was flying home from Houston on Friday evening (US time) after a work trip when his Emirates flight was diverted to Prague.

He has since been put up in a hotel by the airline, with meals provided, but has no indication of when he might resume his trip.

"I know that it is not a safe time to fly, so I’m not expecting to fly at this point," he said.

He recounted that he was calm when he found out that his flight had been diverted, noting that it was "good not to be in the air over Iran or around the area at that point in time".

"I'm in a safe place in Prague, there's no sense of 'I need to get back now'," he said. He told CNA he would continue working remotely.

"My thoughts were more with my family back in Dubai," he said, adding that he wanted to make sure they have what they need to be well-prepared.