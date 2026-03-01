Singaporeans in UAE hear explosions, feel tremors from missile strikes
Singaporeans told CNA that the UAE authorities issued mobile phone alerts urging residents to seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have described hearing explosions and feeling tremors from missile and drone strikes, as they shelter in their homes and await further updates.
Attacks near Dubai International Airport in the early hours of Sunday (Mar 1) were heard by Singaporean Jumadi Husani, who lives close to the airport – one of the world’s busiest.
“We have heard explosions, likely due to the missiles and drones being intercepted,” said the 53-year-old. “Some of them sounded so near that they shook our doors and windows.”
He said that he was trying “as much as possible” to stay indoors, away from doors and windows.
The airport said four people were injured in the attack.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday to launch what they called the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US military bases, following the death of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The threat has unsettled the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported across the UAE, Bahrain and other locations with US military bases.
Other than Dubai’s airport, the city's landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage overnight. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, was also struck in a drone strike, with one person reported killed.
The explosions were also heard by Mr Dinesh Sandran, 39, who runs a marketing agency with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Singaporean said he initially had no idea the UAE was under attack – until he noticed his doors and windows shaking after “a series of loud bangs in the distance”.
“I had no idea what was going on until I started to see people posting about it on social (media),” said Mr Dinesh. “I've not seen anything firsthand though.”
TOLD TO STAY PUT
The four Singaporeans CNA spoke to said UAE authorities sent mobile phone alerts urging residents to seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building and to stay away from doors, windows and open areas.
“We are monitoring the situation very closely and will also listen to the advice from the UAE government and the Singapore embassy before making any decisions,” said Mr Jumadi.
He added that with flights grounded, leaving the country was not immediately possible.
Singapore Airlines and Scoot have cancelled flights to Dubai and Jeddah amid the escalating tensions.
Mr Dinesh, who has been home with his wife and child, said most food delivery platforms – including grocery services – have halted operations. He also observed some panic buying at local supermarkets.
“However, generally speaking, it is business as usual in Dubai,” he said.
For an investment banker living in Dubai who wanted to be known only as Larry, the recent developments were not surprising.
“If you’re in the Middle East, you should be prepared, because we are at the heart of everything that’s happening here,” said the 34-year-old.
He recalled that in June last year, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities, which led to Iran attacking a United States base in Qatar in retaliation. As a result, several countries in the region, including the UAE, closed their airspace.
Despite the current tensions, he said the government has been providing timely information.
“We didn’t expect it to be as sustained as this situation that we have right now, but all in all, the Dubai government is keeping us updated, always informed and giving residents enough assurance that they’re working to make sure (we) are safe.”
FAMILY AND FRIENDS WORRIED
Mr Jumadi, who has been living in Dubai since 2008 and works for the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, said that he has been in constant contact with his family back in Singapore.
“Our families in Singapore are worried, of course,” he said.
Mr Dinesh said that he was flooded with messages from family and friends in Singapore early Sunday morning asking about his well-being.
“My father suggested that I fly back to Singapore in light of what's happening, but little did he know that all airports in the (area) have been shut,” he said.
His brother Jeeva, 34, also lives in Dubai, working as a consultant. Mr Jeeva had been planning a trip back to Singapore in two weeks, but is now unsure whether the airspace will reopen by then.
“We are just keeping in touch with our family and friends and staying safe indoors,” he said.
Larry said he has been reassuring his family back home that the strikes are concentrated along coastal areas where the US bases are, while he lives further inland.
“If you’re inland, there’s less to worry,” he said. “But if things get worse, then you have to keep updating loved ones at home.”
NOT LEAVING FOR GOOD
Despite the unrest, all four Singaporeans said they intend to remain in Dubai and hope the situation stabilises soon.
“I view this as not a one-off incident, but more like a situation that has to eventually pass or resolve,” said Larry. “In the Middle East, you hear about (such conflicts) all the time.”
Agreeing, Mr Dinesh said he has no intention to relocate back to Singapore.
“I still firmly believe that the UAE is one of the safest places in the world despite the ongoing conflict,” he said. “The geopolitics is just unfortunate.”
For Mr Jeeva, who has lived in Dubai since 2017, the scale of the recent violence was unlike anything he had experienced.
“I've always been aware about the tensions in the Middle East, particularly Iran. But I never imagined the situation escalating to this extent and witnessing it live,” he said.