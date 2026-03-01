Singaporeans in UAE hear explosions, feel tremors from missile strikes

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have described hearing explosions and feeling tremors from missile and drone strikes, as they shelter in their homes and await further updates.

Attacks near Dubai International Airport in the early hours of Sunday (Mar 1) were heard by Singaporean Jumadi Husani, who lives close to the airport – one of the world’s busiest.

“We have heard explosions, likely due to the missiles and drones being intercepted,” said the 53-year-old. “Some of them sounded so near that they shook our doors and windows.”

He said that he was trying “as much as possible” to stay indoors, away from doors and windows.

The airport said four people were injured in the attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday to launch what they called the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US military bases, following the death of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The threat has unsettled the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported across the UAE, Bahrain and other locations with US military bases.

Other than Dubai’s airport, the city's landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage overnight. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, was also struck in a drone strike, with one person reported killed.

The explosions were also heard by Mr Dinesh Sandran, 39, who runs a marketing agency with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Singaporean said he initially had no idea the UAE was under attack – until he noticed his doors and windows shaking after “a series of loud bangs in the distance”.

“I had no idea what was going on until I started to see people posting about it on social (media),” said Mr Dinesh. “I've not seen anything firsthand though.”