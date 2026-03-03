Logo
Logo

World live

New strikes across Middle East as Iran presses retaliatory attacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live World

New strikes across Middle East as Iran presses retaliatory attacks

US President Donald Trump warned that his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month.

New strikes across Middle East as Iran presses retaliatory attacks

Aftermath of an Israeli-US strike on a police station in Tehran, Iran, Mar 2, 2026. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

03 Mar 2026 12:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump warned that his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month, as the war spread on Tuesday (Mar 3) with Israel bombarding Lebanon and Tehran targeting US allies in the Gulf.

Smoke rose above the US embassy in Riyadh after it was hit by two drones, a Saudi defence spokesman said, although there were no immediate reports of injuries.

New explosions also shook windows in Tehran as fighter jets flew over the Iranian capital.

Follow live.

Source: CNA/gs
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement